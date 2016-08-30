by Andreas Eddie Gerogiannis

0 Comments »

,

Iphone 7 / Iphone 7 Plus Rumors

It's on the internet and they new specs are really interesting as Iphone 7 plus is rumored to have dual camera and a revamped battery.

iPhone 7 

Screen: 4.7 inches with a resolution of 750x1334

Processor: A10 and M10

RAM：2GB LPDDR4

Battery: 1960 mAh

Camera: 12 million pixels, 1 / 2.6 inch sensor, F / 1.9 aperture, 1: 3-micron pixel

iPhone 7 Plus

Screen: 5.5 inches with a resolution of 1080x1920

Processor: A10 and M10

RAM：3GB LPDDR4

Battery: 2910 mA when

Camera: Dual 12 million pixels, 1/3 inch sensor, F / 1.9 aperture