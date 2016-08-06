Post ASTRI Wuhan, Hubei Province Science and Technology Conference revealed that the hospital laboratory has once again set the optical transmission world record, reaching 400T per second. The thickness of a hair fiber, can accommodate the world's 4.8 billion people online conversation. This the fifith time in three years that Youkeyuan fifth breaks the world record.

According to August 5 artcle by Hubei Daily , Wuhan Post ASTRI party secretary, Flames Technology Group President Lu Guoqing introduced this major breakthrough in scientific and technological achievements. A special multi-core single-mode fiber technology that is able to support large-capacity optical transmission .