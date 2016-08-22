Technological Benefits of Hosting the Olympics
To be awarded the honour of hosting the Olympics is a great achievement for any city. The biggest cities in the world invest a lot of money and effort into bidding to host the Olympics. A successful bid means a lot of benefits to the city. Direct infrastructure development and revenue collection and also in numerous downstream avenues. To put it bluntly, there are more benefits in hosting the Olympics than VIPs at online casinos (also referred as casino en ligne in France) receive.
The event that is held once every four years brings great benefit to the host nation. One of these benefits is technological advancements. Among the members of The Olympic Partners (TOP) are electronics and software giants. These firms hold patents to some of the leading technological innovations of our time. The partners even go to the extent of giving "legacy gifts" to the host City. Legacy gifts are charitable donations that are given to the host city that will be enjoyed by the inhabitants well after the Olympics have moved on.
In Rio 2016 one of the legacy gifts from a member of TOP is an energy efficient lighting system. Some of Rio's public Parks and the central business areas are now lit up with technologically advanced lights. These lights use tele-management technology. This tech is capable of reducing the power consumption by more than 50 percent. As the city officials enjoy the savings that the lights bring, the ordinary man on the street will feel a lot safer with the lights on.
The Souza Aguiar Hospital in Rio also received advanced imaging equipment. This equipment will improve the rate of service delivery while reducing exposure to radiation. Athletes will be able to get quick and accurate diagnosis of their injuries. This translates to rapid recovery. Gamblers both online and physical no longer have to panic when the athlete the wagered on to win gold gets injured during the hits.
For example, maybe online casinos like Le Casino En Ligne https://www.lecasinoenligne.fr/ should have their own Top Online casino Partners (TOP) because the Olympic version of the group has brought a higher level of predictability to betting at the Olympics.
For example, maybe online casinos like Le Casino En Ligne https://www.lecasinoenligne.fr/ should have their own Top Online casino Partners (TOP) because the Olympic version of the group has brought a higher level of predictability to betting at the Olympics.
0 Comments
Post a Comment