by Andreas Eddie Gerogiannis

Iphone 7 - Iphone 7s



The iphones are here and here we go with the tech specs of Apple new flagships:

Iphone 7
  • A10 Fusion Chip, 64 bit, Four core CPU, 40x faster than A9 in the 6S, 2x faster than the A8.
  • Two high-efficiency cores that run at 1/5th the power.
  • One Camera with optical stabilization, f1.8 aperture lens, new six-element lens. It comes with 12mp sensor that's 60 faster and 30 percent more energy efficient. 
  • Quad LED, doual tone flash with 50x more light and flicker sensor
  • High gloss stainless finish called Jet Black. Also Gold, silver, rose gold
  • Home button now non-mechanical. Force sensitive. Solid state with Taptic Engine.
  • Water and Dust resistant for the new iphone (IP67)
  • Live photos now can be edited!
  • 7Megapixel front facing camera with auto image stabilization
  • Longest battery life ever — 2 more hours on regular 7.








 Iphone 7s
  • A10 Fusion Chip, 64 bit, Four core CPU, 40x faster than A9 in the 6S, 2x faster than the A8
  • Two cameras - 12 MP each ...  a wide and a telephoto! You can create a zoom feature!
  • 2x optical zoom. Up to 10x with software zoom.
  • The dual cameras create a depth map to find the subjects of a photo and blur the background.
  • New Retina display with 25 percent brighter, wide color gamut, color management, 3D Touch.
  • STEREO SPEAKERS on the new iphone!!!
  • There is NO headphone jack anymore!!! Lightning EarPods is the new standard. There will be a free dongle in order to use the old headphones [which is quite old fashioned btw]
  • There are new wireless earpods [wireless headphones] now with 5 hrs battery.







[Based on a presentation by TheVerge]

