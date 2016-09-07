Iphone 7 - Iphone 7s





A10 Fusion Chip, 64 bit, Four core CPU, 40x faster than A9 in the 6S, 2x faster than the A8.

Two high-efficiency cores that run at 1/5th the power.

One Camera with optical stabilization, f1.8 aperture lens, new six-element lens. It comes with 12mp sensor that's 60 faster and 30 percent more energy efficient.

Quad LED, doual tone flash with 50x more light and flicker sensor

High gloss stainless finish called Jet Black. Also Gold, silver, rose gold

Home button now non-mechanical. Force sensitive. Solid state with Taptic Engine.

Water and Dust resistant for the new iphone (IP67)

Live photos now can be edited!

7Megapixel front facing camera with auto image stabilization

Longest battery life ever — 2 more hours on regular 7.





























Two cameras - 12 MP each ... a wide and a telephoto! You can create a zoom feature!

2x optical zoom. Up to 10x with software zoom.

The dual cameras create a depth map to find the subjects of a photo and blur the background.

New Retina display with 25 percent brighter, wide color gamut, color management, 3D Touch.

STEREO SPEAKERS on the new iphone!!!

There is NO headphone jack anymore!!! Lightning EarPods is the new standard. There will be a free dongle in order to use the old headphones [which is quite old fashioned btw]

There are new wireless earpods [wireless headphones] now with 5 hrs battery.





































The iphones are here and here we go with the tech specs of Apple new flagships: