Iphone 7 - Iphone 7s
The iphones are here and here we go with the tech specs of Apple new flagships:
Iphone 7
- A10 Fusion Chip, 64 bit, Four core CPU, 40x faster than A9 in the 6S, 2x faster than the A8.
- Two high-efficiency cores that run at 1/5th the power.
- One Camera with optical stabilization, f1.8 aperture lens, new six-element lens. It comes with 12mp sensor that's 60 faster and 30 percent more energy efficient.
- Quad LED, doual tone flash with 50x more light and flicker sensor
- High gloss stainless finish called Jet Black. Also Gold, silver, rose gold
- Home button now non-mechanical. Force sensitive. Solid state with Taptic Engine.
- Water and Dust resistant for the new iphone (IP67)
- Live photos now can be edited!
- 7Megapixel front facing camera with auto image stabilization
- Longest battery life ever — 2 more hours on regular 7.
Iphone 7s
- A10 Fusion Chip, 64 bit, Four core CPU, 40x faster than A9 in the 6S, 2x faster than the A8
- Two cameras - 12 MP each ... a wide and a telephoto! You can create a zoom feature!
- 2x optical zoom. Up to 10x with software zoom.
- The dual cameras create a depth map to find the subjects of a photo and blur the background.
- New Retina display with 25 percent brighter, wide color gamut, color management, 3D Touch.
- STEREO SPEAKERS on the new iphone!!!
- There is NO headphone jack anymore!!! Lightning EarPods is the new standard. There will be a free dongle in order to use the old headphones [which is quite old fashioned btw]
- There are new wireless earpods [wireless headphones] now with 5 hrs battery.
asal
4:24 PM
woowww amazing smartphone...
Arena Download Film ada banyak film yang tersedia seperti..
Single
AADC 2
Kawin Kontrak
Jendral Soedirman
dan masih banyak yang lainnya..