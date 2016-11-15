SuperComputer - 2016 List of fastest Computer Systems





Ten global supercomputer rankings this year:1,, Sunway MPP, SW26010, National Supercomputing Center, Wuxi, China, 10.6 million core,(quadrillion times per second operation)2,, TH-IVB-FEP Cluster, the National Supercomputer Center in Guangzhou, China, 3.12 million core,3,, Cray XK7 system ,, US Department of Energy, Oak Ridge National Laboratory,4,, the IBM BlueGene / the Q system, the US Department of Energy's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, California, 1.57 million core,5,, Cray XC40, Berkeley Lab, the National Energy Research Science Computing Center (NERSC),6,, Fujitsu Primergy CX1640 M1 cluster, Japan, advanced high-performance computing United Center,7,, SPARC64 systems, 705,000 core, Japan, Riken Advanced Institute of Science computing,8,, Cray XC30,11.6 ten thousand Xeon and Nvidia core, the Swiss National Computing Centre, Switzerland,9,, IBM BlueGene / Q system, the US DOE / SC / Argonne National Laboratory, 786 000 core,10,, Cray CX40, US DOE / NNSA / LANL / SNL, 30.1 Wan core,