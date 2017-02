How to Communicate your blog posts wide and properly

Make sure your post is optimised to Google AMP – The AMP Project was set up to make sure that content is stripped of all unnecessary content and optimised for fast, mobile use. Many blog sites are overloaded with additional HTML code which slow down the experience so outputting your content using the AMP standard means that Google will prioritise your content and serve it faster to your audience. While you’re at it, you should also try and get your blog post approved on Facebook for their similar Articles feed.