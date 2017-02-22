Netflix Stethoscope - a new "User Focused Security" open source web application

Netflix is pleased to announce the open source release of Stethoscope , our first project following a User Focused Security approach.





The notion of “User Focused Security” acknowledges that attacks against corporate users (e.g., phishing, malware) are the primary mechanism leading to security incidents and data breaches, and it’s one of the core principles driving our approach to corporate information security. It’s also reflective of our philosophy that tools are only effective when they consider the true context of people’s work.





Stethoscope is a web application that collects information for a given user’s devices and gives them clear and specific recommendations for securing their systems.





If we provide employees with focused, actionable information and low-friction tools, we believe they can get their devices into a more secure state without heavy-handed policy enforcement.



